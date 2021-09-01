Traffic authorities urge safe driving habits during upcoming Labor Day weekend

Last Labor Day holiday weekend 21 people died on Georgia roads

(Atlanta, GA) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) will be on high-visibility during this 78-hour Labor Day holiday weekend encouraging motorists to practice safe driving habits as they travel throughout the state. The holiday travel period begins Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. and ends Monday, Sept. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

“Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers will be focused on speeders, unrestrained occupants, as well as distracted and impaired drivers,” said Colonel Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “We want everyone to enjoy celebrating the holiday this weekend, but the safety of our residents and visitors will always remain our top priority,” he added.

Last year, statewide there were 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 fatalities reported to GSP during the holiday period. GSP investigated 13 of the fatal crashes which included 15 deaths. Troopers also investigated 418 crashes, which resulted in 242 injuries. In addition to crash investigations, troopers and motor carrier officers wrote 9,226 citations; 10,411 warnings; and arrested 319 motorists for driving under the influence. There were also 567 distracted driving, 1,126 seat belt, and 176 child restraint violations cited during the holiday period.

Here are some travel tips to keep in mind this holiday weekend:

Always Wear a Safety Restraint

Use Properly Installed Child Restraints

Obey Traffic Signals

Avoid Car Distractions

Don’t Drive Under the Influence

Don’t Text and Drive

Drive the Speed Limit

Obey Work Zone Speed Limits

Share the Road with Bicycles & Motorcycles

Wait for Trains Before Crossing the Tracks

Never Drive Tired

Avoid Driving Too Close or Cutting Off Tractor-Trailers

Throughout the holiday period, the traffic fatality count is available on the Georgia Department of Public Safety Twitter page: https://twitter.com/ga_dps.