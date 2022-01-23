1025 Church to celebrate 18-Year Anniversary Jan. 23 – 27 during Titus Bible Conference

1025 is celebrating its 18th year as a church on January 23-27 (Sunday-Thursday) during the annual Titus Bible Conference.

The Sunday morning worship times will be at 9 and 11 a.m. with guest preacher, Dr. Levi Skipper. Levi is the Lead Strategist of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. Sunday night through Thursday night worship services will all start at 6:30pm. Dr. Kevin Williams, the President of the Georgia Baptist Convention and Pastor of FBC Villa Rica is preaching on Sunday night.

Dr. Anthony George, Pastor of FBC Atlanta will be the guest preacher on Monday night.

Pastor Barry Snapp from Victory Baptist Church in Rockmart, GA will bring a powerful message on Tuesday night.

Wednesday evening Dr. Josh Saefkow will be the preacher. Josh is Pastor of Flat Creek Baptist Church in Fayetteville, GA.

Thursday, the final night, a home town preacher boy from Monroe is coming in from Sarasota, Fla. to preach. Dr. John Cross is coming back home to close out the Titus Bible Conference. He is a very successful pastor and is loved by all!

The community is invited join 1025 Church for that night to welcome John back home to Monroe, GA! The 1025 Church Worship Team, lead by Anna Doster, will lead in worship!

On January 28th-30th, the 1025 Church Student Ministry will have it’s DNOW! The guest preacher will be the University of Georgia’s Baptist Collegiate Ministry director/missionary Tommy Fountain, Jr.

You can go to the church website to register for DNOW www.1025.church. This is a great weekend for students to be drawn closer to the Lord and for many of them to make decisions for Christ!