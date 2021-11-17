Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office to host Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Nov. 22

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Section will host a Thanksgiving Drive-thru Food Giveaway on Nov. 22, 2021.

The drive-thru event will be held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and drive through the designated areas to receive their food. More than 1,000 families are expected to be helped on a first come first served basis.