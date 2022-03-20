Spring is finally hear and we can expect Georgia’s weather to continue to blow hot and cold! Not surprisingly, we have a fire danger this afternoon into this evening for much of north and central Georgia due to low relative humidities. The National Weather Service has issued a High Fire Danger alert for several counties in central and north Georgia due to low relative humidities and dry fuels, including in Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts as high as 20 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. National Weather Service