Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Barbara Georgia.

Barbara George, age 84 of Social Circle, passed away on June 4, 2023. She was born in Walton County, Georgia on July 8, 1938 to the late Leamon Alberta Hanson and the late Thomas Lamar Hanson. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Harold Lamar George; daughter, the late Marcia Lew; brother, the late Tom Hanson.

Surviving are daughter and sons-in-law: Beth & Reyner von Kalben and Mark Lew; sons and daughter-in-law: Bill George and Tim & Angela George; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Paran Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.