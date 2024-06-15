Obituary and funeral service: Lamar English, 76, of Monroe

Lamar English, age 76, of Monroe, Georgia, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, June 17, 2024, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, Georgia.

Lamar served his country with the US Army. He worked as Area Maintenance Coordinator for the Gwinnett County School system for 20 years. For nearly 50 years, he owned and operated L&M Service HVAC company.

Lamar was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Martha (Hinson) English; parents, Byrd Powell and Opal (Bennett) English; brother, Jerry Ellis English; grandson, Robert Griffin English; nephew, Rodney English and niece, Melissa Jane English. He is survived son and daughter-in-law, Marty & Beth English; son, Michael English; grandchildren, Garrett (Sarah) English, Ashley English, Andrew English, Douglas Bradford, Christian Bradford; and great granddaughter, Hatti English.

The Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Monday June 17, 2024, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

