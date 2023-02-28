18th Annual Memories in Monroe Car Show scheduled for March 18

It’s almost time for the Memories in Monroe Annual Classic Car Show downtown. This award-winning event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in historic downtown Monroe. It has been voted Best Community Event for nine straight years with cars from all over the state of Georgia lining the streets that are crowded with car enthusiasts.

Awards will be given to the top 75 cars and Best in Show. If you have a car you’d like to enter, you can register until 12 p.m. the day of the show. If you just want to attend the show you can bring your family and friends and enjoy the day in Downtown Monroe!

Darrell Everidge of Darrell Productions has a slideshow of the 16th Annual Memories in Monroe Car Show. Click on the like below and watch it on Youtube. Chances are you will make a note not to miss it this year. It’s always a great event.

All Cars participating in the show must be registered. The cost to register if you have not registered already is $25. There is no cost to stroll through the streets and view these classic showpieces. The show is presented by Acopia Home Loans and award sponsors are Streetside Classics, Rustic Roots, Silverleaf Management

Online Car Show Entry up to March 15th is $25.00. Online registration will end March 15th at 5 pm. You may also register the day of the show.

**NOTE** ALL cars parked within the car show event boundary must be registered. Any car not registered will be asked to move. Space is limited and is first come first served. Reserving spaces is not allowed. If you have a group that would like to enter, you can contact Leigh Ann Aldridge to discuss. 770-266-5334.