19th Memories in Monroe Car Show scheduled for March 16

Photo credit: City of Monroe Events

It’s almost time for the Memories in Monroe Annual Classic Car Show downtown. This award-winning event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in historic downtown Monroe. It has been voted Best Community Event for almost a decade with cars from all over the state of Georgia lining the streets that are crowded with car enthusiasts.

If you have a car you’d like to enter, you can register online HERE or until noon the day of the show ($25 per car). If you ust want to attend the show you can bring your family and friends and enjoy a beautiful day in Downtown Monroe!

**NOTE** ALL cars parked within the car show event boundary must be registered. Any car not registered will be asked to move. Space is limited and is first come first served. Reserving spaces is not allowed. All cars must be registered by 12:00.

** SHUTTLE SERVICE TO EVENT**

Shuttles will run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm from the Monroe Police Department at 140 Blaine Street.

Darrell Everidge of Darrell Productions has a slideshow of the 16th Annual Memories in Monroe Car Show. Click on the like below and watch it on Youtube. Chances are you will make a note not to miss it this year. It’s always a great event.

