2021 World Champion Braves Trophy Tour to make a stop in Monroe

Local Braves fans are invited to join in the Braves Day celebration on Sunday, Aug. 28

The World Champions Trophy Tour, presented by Truist, is making 151 stops around the state and Monroe is one of those stops. The 151 stops is in honor of the 151 years as a franchise.

All Brave fans are invited to head downtown to the Historic Court House in downtown Monroe between 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, to join in the Braves historic 2021 World Series Championship win. This is the fourth ever win for the franchise and only the second since relocating to Atlanta in 1966.

On Aug. 28, fans will get an opportunity to take a photo with the Commissioner’s Trophy. Mookie Moo’s will be on hand to join in the celebration of music and fun. You will need to bring your camera or phone to snap your own photos.