2022-23 Open House schedule for Walton County School District

Less than 3 weeks away, on Aug. 2, students head back to classrooms in the Walton County School District. Yes, summer is almost over and the new school year is about to begin. So now its almost time for all the back to school activities – including the all important routine open houses. Below is the Open House calendar for WCSD.

LOGANVILLE CLUSTER

Thursday, July 28 Loganville Middle (all grades) : Open House from 3-5 p.m. Loganville High (all grades) : Open House from 5-7 p.m.

Friday, July 29 Bay Creek Elementary (all grades) : Open House from 4-6 p.m. Loganville Elementary (all grades) : Open House from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sharon Elementary (all grades) : Open House from 4-6 p.m.



MONROE CLUSTER

Thursday, July 28 Carver Middle (all grades): Open House from 3:30-6 p.m. Monroe Area High (all grades) : Open House from 5-7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29 Harmony Elementary (all grades) : Open House from 4 – 6 p.m. Monroe Elementary (all grades) : Open House from 4-6 p.m. Walker Park Elementary (all grades) : Open House from 4-6 p.m.



WALNUT GROVE CLUSTER

Thursday, July 28 Youth Middle (6th grade only) : Open House from 4-6 p.m. Walnut Grove High (9th grade only) : Schedule Pickup from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, July 29 Atha Road Elementary (all grades) : Open House from 4-6 p.m. Walnut Grove Elementary (all grades) : Open House from 4-6 p.m. Youth Elementary (all grades) : Open House from 4-6 p.m. Youth Middle (7th and 8th grades) : Open House from 4-6 p.m. Walnut Grove High (10th thru 12th grades) : Schedule Pickup from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, August 25 Walnut Grove High (all grades) : Open House & Curriculum Night from 5- 7 p.m.

