2022 Nature Meets Art Garden tour is this weekend

File photo from 2022 Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Garden Tour

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts (MWCA) is hosting its second Garden Tour on Saturday, May 14 from 10 am – 4 pm. The Tour is a fund-raising event for the local non-profit arts center. Last year’s event was very well received with those who attended singing the praises of some of the beauty and artistry in local gardens. Click or tap here for a look at some of last year’s masterpieces.

This year there are nine gardens on the tour, seven home gardens in downtown Monroe and “greater Monroe” plus two unique specialty public gardens that will be featured. Some garden will have plein air painters and garden experts.

From May 1 – 14 ticket price will be $30. Only a limited number are available; ticket sales will end when we sell out! Drop by the Center, call 770-207-8937 or go online to purchase your tickets.

Get ALL the details HERE !

Purchase of tickets is required for all attendees; *recommended* age limit for children is age 10 or older. Regardless, all guests must have a ticket (silicone wristband) to enter the gardens. Please do not lose your ticket/wristband! It will not be replaced.

When you pick up your ticket/wristband, you will also be provided a Guide Map to the Tour.

