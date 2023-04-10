24 Twelve Cafè opens in Monroe and will have a Grand Opening on April 15

24 Twelve Cafè is a new restaurant in Monroe that will have a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. It is located at 1104A S Madison Ave. in Monroe – the previous location of Shifters.

According to the 24 Twelve Cafè webite, it is the culinary passion of soon to retire US Army soldier, Ricky Clay, who is returning to his hometown of Monroe. He and his Louisiana native wife, Taylor, have opened this new restaurant that promises to “satisfying your taste buds with our traditional American dishes and Cajun-style seafood. At 24 Twelve you can expect a relax atmosphere with good tunes and classic drinks. Whether it’s date night, hanging out watching a game or anything in between we’ve made sure to have you covered.”

For more information, like the Facebook page at this link, and the website at this link.