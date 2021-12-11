25 Children to get a special Christmas this year courtesy of staff from Piedmont Walton

Photo credit: Piedmont Walton

Some 25 children in the community will have a good Christmas this year courtesy of the staff from Piedmont Walton. Community Relations Manager Heather Boyce said the hospital staff adopted 25 children this year to provide with gifts this holiday season through Country Kids Christmas Round Up.

“We will dropped them off in black trash bags, gifts unwrapped, at Center Hill Baptist Church in Loganville. They get them all organized tonight and the parents go by tomorrow to either wrap the presents there with the volunteers or they’re given wrapping stuff to take home with them to wrap them for their kids,” Boyce said.

And that’s not the only children who will benefit from Piedmont Walton’s Community spirit. The hospital is also a sponsor again this year for Monroe’s Shop with a Hero that will take place at Walmart in Monroe on Dec. 14 and 15.