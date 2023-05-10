25th Anniversary Celebratory Birthday Bash at LCA last week

Recording artist and worship leader Chris Tomlin (left) performs with Loganville Christian Academygraduate and co-founder of Florida-Georgia line Tyler Hubbard. Photo credit: Deborah Stewart photos | Special to The Tribune

Loganville Christian Academy celebrated its 25th anniversary May 2 with a concert for families, alumni and everyone else at the school alike.

The event was headlined by country singer Tyler Hubbard and Christian recording artist Chris Tomlin as they sang for a large crowd of LCA students, past, present and future.

“LCA’s 25th anniversary celebration was the perfect combination of a reunion and celebration of the goodness of God,” Rachel Ernst, head of school at LCA, said “The music from Tyler Hubbard and Chris Tomlin was the perfect way to tie it all together. Alumni, former team members, current families, and community members all came together to celebrate the way God has and continues to move on this campus.”

Loganville Christian Academy students perform during Tuesday’s 25th anniversary celebration.

“Alumni, former team members, current families, and community members all came together to celebrate the way God has and continues to move on this campus,” LCA head of school Rachel Ernst said. Photo credit: Deborah Stewart photos | Special to the Tribune

Founder Christy Monda also weighed in on what she said was a spectacular night for all involved for the Walton County school.

“It’s difficult to the find the words to adequately describe the celebration on Tuesday night,” Monda said. “It was a sweet and special night that won’t long be forgotten by anyone in attendance. The word I’ve heard used most by people was perfect. It felt like a healthy family reunion or maybe even a church picnic, minus the potluck. We laughed. We remembered. We were encouraged. We looked forward. Most of all, we pointed our hearts towards Jesus in worship.”

Ernst said it was a great night not only to commemorate LCA’s first 25 years, but look forward to the next 25, too.

“LCA is incredibly blessed and Tuesday night’s event was one more reminder of that,” Ernst said. “It was a special evening for all of those that attended.”