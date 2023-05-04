25th annual Ride for America in Loganville scheduled for May 29

Preparing at American Legion Post 233 for the Memorial Day 2022 Ride for American – Photo credit: Andrew Henry

The Ride is to honor America’s fallen and support the work of the American Legion

Loganville GA, May 2, 2023 – The American Legion Riders of Loganville Post 233 announce the 25th Annual Ride for America. An escorted motorcycle ride that promotes Americanism each Memorial Day and raises money to help send the children of fallen veterans to college through the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund. This year’s ride will be on Monday, May 29, 2023.

For 25 years Ride for America has stood out as a Memorial Day tradition for many Riders in Georgia. Riders start gathering early and then a police-escorted ride starts at 9:30 AM from the American Legion Post in Loganville and winds past crowds of flag waving supporters to Madison, GA. In Madison, they roll out the red carpet and a large crowd gathers to cheer in the riders and participate in the ceremony marking Memorial Day. The riders then return to the Loganville Legion Post for food and fun. At $10.00 for a rider and $5.00 for a passenger, Ride for America is less expensive than many other charity rides and is sure to provide an affordable day of thoughtful entertainment while also honoring those who sacrificed all for our great nation.

Why do so many gather to spend this holiday Monday together?

Because no one understands freedom better than the American biker. We ride on Memorial Day for many reasons but the three big ones are:

For Charity: The money raised during Ride for America will benefit local veterans in need, our Cpl. Jonathan Ayers Memorial Scholarship, and the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund.

For Honor: We ride for fathers, mothers, grandparents, brothers, sisters, comrades-in-arms… no matter the conflict, we honor their sacrifice for our nation. The theme for this year’s ride is “Lest we forget, freedom is not free.”

For Fun: Our camaraderie comes with food, raffles, t-shirts and lots of family friendly fun stuff going on.

ABOUT

Currently, 106,000 American Legion Riders meet in over a thousand chapters in every domestic department and in at least three foreign countries. Riders in all states have escorted military units returning home from combat tours overseas, conducted massive cross-country fundraising events for wounded warriors from all services, and have raised millions of dollars for countless local, state and national charities. Visit our website at www.rideforamerica.org for more information.

