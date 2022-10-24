25th Annual Trick or Treat on Main Street Loganville on Oct. 29

Yep, it’s that time of the year already and it is beginning to really feel like it. The mornings and evenings have definitely kicked into fall mode. And we all know what that means.. Little Trick or Treaters will again take to local streets to begin the traditional collection of candy in exchange for showing off their favorite Halloween costume.

The 25th Annual Trick or Treat on Main Street in Loganville will take place this year from 4-6 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022 on Main Street in downtown Loganville. You’re invited to bring your children, 2nd Grade and under, in a Halloween Costume for what is billed as “one of the best family events in Loganville – it’s fun, safe and free.” What could be better than that? If you like, bring the grandparents and you can all dress up. You’re asked to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the Shepherds Staff holiday food distribution.