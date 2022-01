Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County EMS responded to a three-car crash on Highway 81 near Jack Pittman Road at 6:58 p.m. Saturday evening, according to WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League.

“There was one entrapment, and two injuries reported. Both injuries were minor, they were both transported to Piedmont Walton,” League said.

Highway 81 was shut down for a while at the time.