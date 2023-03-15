5 Tips on How to Survive Allergy Season

Ifunanya.Akusob,M.D.

Monroe, Ga. (Mar. 7, 2022) – Navigating the time of year when simply stepping outside could send you into a sneezing frenzy can be a daunting task, especially when your symptoms could be lining up with those of multiple ailments, such as a cold or even COVID.

Don’t let pollen spores back you into a corner—use the tips below as a guide to staying on top of your seasonal allergies, according to Ifunanya Akusoba, M.D.:

Limit your time outside when pollen counts are high

It goes without saying that the easiest way to stifle allergy flareups is to cut down on direct exposure to the source.

Ensure your indoor air is clean

While we can’t control the pollen levels, we can take measures to manage the air levels of our indoor environments. After all, it’s a lot easier for our bodies to recover from allergen exposure when they aren’t also dealing with mold spores or excess dust particles.

Use a saline solution regularly rinse your sinuses

In the moments where our allergies are particularly unbearable, a saline rinse can make a significant difference. Be sure to follow the instructions provided on your product to ensure you don’t use too frequently.

Reduce the number of houseplants you keep

Unfortunately, another major source of sinus irritation is the presence of our green roommates, which can also be generating those pesky pollen spores.

Make an appointment with your doctor

The most effective way to manage your allergy symptoms long-term is to determine your specific triggers and develop a treatment plan. Work with your primary care physician to create a plan that works best for you.

“If you’re suffering from allergies and need relief or wondering whether or not it is a cold, a visit with your doctor can pinpoint what steps to take next,” said Dr. Akusoba.

While it can feel overwhelming to maneuver this time of year, there are steps you can take to make your allergy flareups more manageable. These efforts will add up and make a difference.

To find a physician in your area or to schedule an appointment online, visit piedmont.org.

About Piedmont: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home – an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. Every year, we have over 30 million visits to Piedmont.org, more than 450,000 appointments scheduled online by patients and over 100,000 virtual visits. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Today our organization is supported by a work force of more than 37,000 who care for 3.4 million patients across 1,600 locations and serving communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 22 hospitals, including three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 3,000 Piedmont Clinic members. Piedmont has provided $1.4 billion in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities we serve over the past five years. In 2022, Forbes ranked us No. 166 on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In 2021, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that rates hospitals on safety, awarded Piedmont more A grades than any system in Georgia.