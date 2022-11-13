5th Annual Christmas Bikes, Trikes and Lights Parade scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17

The community is invited to join in a walk through the 5th annual Christmas lights display in Childers Park in Downtown Monroe featuring the Twelve Days of Christmas! Kids are encouraged to decorate their favorite bike, stroller, wagon, or any other favorite set of wheels to parade through the Christmas lights.

The parade will begin at 6 pm on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the parking lot behind the Monroe Library. The lights will be on until 9:00 pm nightly through December 31st. This event is free of charge and open to kids of all ages.

Video from 2020 event