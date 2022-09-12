Update: 63-year-old Monroe man dies in officer involved shooting

Officer involved shooting in Walton County, Ga. on Sept. 12, 2022. Photo credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Walton County

Monroe, GA (September 12, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Officer called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigating an officer involved shooting in Walton County, GA on Monday. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured in this incident. The deceased was identified by the GBI as Dennis McCullers, 63, of Monroe.

Natalie Ammons, Deputy Director of Public and Governmental Affairs, said in a press release that the preliminary information indicates that just before noon on Sept. 12, 2022, WCSO deputies responded to 1973 GA Hwy 11 in Monroe for a second time after a neighbor called 911. The caller said the man was acting violently and was holding a baseball bat and possibly a handgun.

“When deputies arrived at the address, they encountered McCullers, who was holding a handgun. WCSO deputies attempted to get McCullers to drop his weapon. McCullers then pointed the weapon at the deputies. The deputies fired at McCullers, striking him, and he died,” Ammons said.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on McCullers and an independent investigation into the incident. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 86th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.

Update

“All Sheriff’s Deputies are okay,” Maj. Scott Whisnant with WCSO said in a statement. “Please expect minor traffic delays in the area and avoid the area if possible.”