70th Annual Monroe Christmas Parade on Dec. 7th to have a 70s Christmas theme

Fall is very evident in the chill in the air and the leaves on the ground – and the sights and smells of Christmas abound. Another year is almost over and what better way to really bring the Christmas season fulling into focus than with the 70th Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Monroe.

It is too late to enter as the spots are all full, but don’t miss Monroe’s famous Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 7th at 6:30 pm. This years theme is “A 70s Christmas,” celebrating the 70 years of Christmas in Monroe.

This year the parade starts at City Hall and heads south on Broad Street to Mears Ave.

The community is invited to line the streets and enjoy the festive floats as they celebrate the 2023 Christmas Season in Monroe.

