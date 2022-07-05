A 20-year-old Monroe man was seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Loganville July 4th

LOGANVILLE, GA (July 5, 2022) – The City of Loganville Police Department responded to a crash between a passenger car and a motorcyclist at 3:26 p.m. on Monday, July 4th, according to city’s spokesman, Robbie Schwartz. The collision was at the intersection of Highway 78 and SR 20. The motorcyclist was a 20-year-old man from Monroe.

“The motorcyclist was transported to Northside-Gwinnett Medical Center by ambulance with serious injuries. The accident is under investigation by the LPD Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) and no charges have been filed at this time,” Schwartz said.

The family and friends of the man, identified as Cameron Adams, has shared updates on his condition on Facebook and continues to ask the community for prayers for his recovery.