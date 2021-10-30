A 76-year-old Lilburn man dies in pedestrian fatality in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY – GA. On Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, a 76-year-old man from Lilburn died when he was hit by a truck that was driving on Broadnax Mill Road near Mill Road in Walton County. The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m.

Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Post Commander Cpl. Cal Barton said the pedestrian was standing the the westbound lane facing east on Broadnax Mill Road when Rashard Colquitt, 43, of Social Circle, driving a 2003 Tacoma, traveled off the north shoulder in an attempt to avoid hitting him. Barton said the pedestrian jumped to the north shoulder in an attempt to avoid the vehicle and was subsequently struck by it.

“The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured,” Barton said. “No charges are pending for the driver. Drug or alcohol impairment is not suspected of the driver or the pedestrian.”

The deceased man has been identified as Houston Feaster, 76, of Lilburn.