A depiction of Social Circle’s iconic well is now prominently displayed on a mural downtown

There’s a lot of history behind the wishing well In the center of downtown Social Circle. It is a landmark and somewhat of an insignia for the city. The well sits in the center of S. Cherokee Road and is surrounded by decorative foliage inside a little gazebo with a plaque giving some folklore about how the city got its name. The story goes that a group of men were sitting in a circle having a drink when a stranger approached. The stranger was touched by the hospitality of the townsfolk when they invited him to join them. He is said to have remarked, “This is surely a social circle,” hence the name the city now carries.

The well and its history just got a higher profile in downtown Social Circle. It is now depicted on a mural located on the E. Hightower side of the building at 114 S. Cherokee Road that houses Interior Beauty Designs.

“I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the origins of this awesome depiction of our beloved Well. This original drawing of “The Well” was commissioned as a decorative postcard in early 1980 by “The Social Circle Garden Club.” Local artist, B.B. Sams, generously donated his time and talent to create this lovely design. It is, by far, my favorite,” Social Circle Mayor David Keener noted when sharing a copy of the mural on his Facebook page. “If you get a chance, get yourself acquainted with Mr. B.B. Sams and his wife, Barbara. They are long time Social Circle residents who live in our downtown historic district. B.B. is a renowned artist (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/B._B._Sams) and Barbara is an active member of our Tree Board and is involved in local garden club activities. Do you know why “The Well” in downtown is always beautifully landscaped and decorated for the holidays? It’s because B.B. and Barbara quietly perform this labor of love for our community and have done so for many years!”

The well itself has taken a beating a time or two, or three or possibly more, by drivers who haven’t managed to maintain the lane on S. Cherokee Road and run into the well. But it is always repaired in short order and returned to it place of pride in the center of the street, usually a little more fortified than it was before.

But now the actual well itself is not the only depiction of the city’s early beginnings. There also is a large mural on the side of a building doing the same thing and drawing the attention of people passing by to some of the city’s early history.

