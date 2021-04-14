A new generation of Loganville’s Canada geese have hatched at City Hall

Every year for the past several years, a mated couple of Canada geese return to Loganville City Hall to birth and raise their next generation. This year was no different and Monday six little goslings were hatched.

Affectionately named Ricky and Lucy, the geese have for some reason chosen Loganville City Hall as the right place for these important life events – and city employees have stepped up to help them do so. Attendees at last Thursday’s City Council meeting were greeted by Lucy, safely protected behind a barrier erected by city employees, faithfully nesting with the growing embryo eggs well-guarded underneath her. Ricky, like a dutiful spouse, parades up and down keeping any potential predators away. That does come with a few problems for city visitors who get to hear his wrath if they get too close.

Robbie Schwartz with the City of Loganville said the pair usually arrive in March each year and leave In May.

“The city puts up the barricades to protect the birds as well as the general public because they can be confrontational,” Schwartz said. “We see the hatchlings for a few weeks wandering around the parking lot at City Hall.”

Residents who have been watching and waiting for the big day were thrilled to hear that Lucy is once again a proud mama Canada goose with a little family following behind.

Mated pair of Canada geese return to Loganville City Hall each year to raise a new family. Photo credit: Loganville City Manager Danny Roberts

Even with the help of City employees, the family does unfortunately face other dangers. Traffic is probably even more of a problem for them than it is for the the rest of Loganville’s residents. Schwartz said the family braves crossing Lawrenceville Road on occasion to reach the pond where Lucy takes her young hatchlings to swim. Other resident say they have been seen crossing Main Street and Lawrenceville Road and, sadly, some of the young don’t always survive.

Schwartz said one of the employees of employees at City Hall took one of the goslings home this week when the rest of the family wandered off and left it behind. Other residents have asked that people who may stop by to view the family, do so from afar. Geese parents are very protective of their young so keeping back 25 – 30 ft at a minimum is probably safest for all concerned.