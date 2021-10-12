A Ribbon Cutting for the new corporate offices of Future Services will take place Friday

The Walton County Chamber of Commerce will be at the new corporate offices of Future Services at 11 a.m. on Friday for a Ribbon Cutting.

Future Services is a family owned and operated pest, termite, and lawn care company that has been in business since 1998. They operate in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. The ribbon cutting event is to celebrate the newly built corporate office in Loganville, GA.

The website is www.futureservicesinc.com. Facebook page is under Future Services, Inc.