A1A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band kicks off the 10th Anniversary of Groovin on the Green in Loganville Friday

Music season begins in Loganville Friday as Groovin on the Green kicks off it 10th annual Anniversary at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20th on the Town Green with A1A Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band. You’re invited by the City of Loganville to grab your lawn chair and join the community on the Town Green for “some free music, dancing and fun.”

The band is described as “the only tribute band sanctioned by Jimmy Buffet and frequently headlines the Meeting of the Minds Parrot Head Convention. The band was part of Buffet’s MTV video for “Fruitcakes” and in 2012 had a song on the soundtrack for the movie “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.” For more on the band visit www.a1a-live.com.”

The Groovin on the Green Concert Series takes place every summer on the Loganville Town Green on the third Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Town Green is located at 255 Main Street in downtown Loganville. The events usually have food vendors on site and those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.