Accreditation assessment team invites public comment on Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Georgia) The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Communication Center and Training Academy are trying to attain initial accredited status. A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®) will be examining all aspects of the Communication Center’s and Training Academy’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services beginning Monday, June 21, 2021. Verification by the team that the Communications Center and Training Academy meet the Commission’s state-of-the-art and internationally recognized standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation – the highly prized recognition of public safety professionalism and excellence.

As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comment. Anyone that would like to speak to the assessment team, may do so by telephone. The public may call 770-513-5765 on Monday, June 21, 2021 between the hours of 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM to make comments regarding the Communication Center and 678-226-7743 on Monday, June 21, 2021 between the hours of 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM to make comments regarding the Training Academy. Everyone making telephone comments will be limited to 5 minutes and comments must address the Communication Center’s and the Training Academy’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards.

Persons wishing to submit written comments about the Communications Center’s and the Training Academy’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation should address their letters to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA®), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Communications Center must comply with 207 standards and the Training Academy must comply with 159 standards in order to gain accreditation status. The assessment team is composed of public safety practitioners from similar, but out-of-state agencies. The assessors will review written material and interview individuals with knowledge of the Communications Center and Training Academy. Once the CALEA Assessors complete their reviews, they report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accreditation status for the respective programs.

Accreditation is relevant for a four-year period. During this time, the agency must submit annual reports and complete annual remote web-based assessments to show continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

Contact information for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc: