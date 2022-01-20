Ace Hardware in Monroe, Ga. is now open

Monroe Ace Hardware opens at 703 W Spring St., Monroe. Photo Credit: Darrell Everidge

Monroe Ace Hardware is now open and is offering,” Help for all your home, garden, and BBQ needs. Monroe Ace will be like visiting your neighbor. We most certainly will be the place with the helpful hardware folks.”

Monroe Ace Hardware opened on Jan. 18, 2022 at 703 W Spring Street (the old Rite Aid building.)

“We’re so proud to carry on the Ace tradition of trusted advice and the Best Brands in paint, lawn & garden, tools, power equipment, home preservation, and grilling,” was noted on the Facebook page.

Click or tap on this link to follow the Facebook page for more information.

Monroe Ace Hardware opens at 703 W Spring St., Monroe. Photo Credit: Darrell Everidge