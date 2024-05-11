Adekola, of Loganville, commissions as a second lieutenant

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/09/2024)– In a ceremony held May 2 by the University of North Georgia, 52 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants.

Olamide Wisdom Adekola of Loganville commissioned into the Army National Guard, Military Police.

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 18,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

