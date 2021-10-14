Adekola of Loganville one of record 34 Distinguished Military Students from UNG

Contributed photo

DAHLONEGA, GA (10/14/2021)– A record 34 University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets who earned Distinguished Military Student (DMS) status for the 2021-22 academic year were honored Sept. 25 at the DMS Banquet and Sept. 26 at the DMS Review.

Ayomide Adekola of Loganville (30052) was one of the DMS cadets.

To be selected, a cadet must be in the upper half of the academic class, the upper third of the ROTC class, and the upper third of UNG’s Order of Merit List, established by the professor of military science. Additionally, cadets are chosen on the basis of interest and aptitude for military service and outstanding qualities of leadership and high moral character as demonstrated by participation and achievement in campus, civic and military activities.

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 20,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to professional doctoral programs.