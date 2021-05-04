Adekola part of UNG team that places sixth in NSA Cyber Exercise

UNG took sixth place in the NSA Cyber Exercise held April 8-10. (UNG photo by Peggy Cozart)

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/03/2021)– The University of North Georgia (UNG) finished sixth out of 11 schools participating in the National Security Agency Cyber Exercise (NCX) held virtually April 8-10.

Ayomide Adekola of Loganville, GA, was one of the UNG participants in NCX.

After entering as an expo team in 2019, this was the first year UNG participated as a competition team. UNG faced off against the nation’s five other senior military colleges, three service academies and two National Security Agency (NSA) units.

UNG’s team included 17 cadets and eight civilian students, including 11 seniors. Fourteen of these students are eligible to compete again next year.

“It’s a terrific training platform for our future cyber leaders,” said Dr. Bryson Payne, professor of computer science and director of the Center for Cyber Operations Education. “Our students are willing to try something new and get out there and learn. That’s what it takes to really excel in cyber.”

The three-day NCX competition included cyber combat, forensics and policy modules. The event “helps to develop and test cybersecurity skills, teamwork, planning, communication, critical thinking, and decision-making,” according to the NSA website.

UNG launched a cybersecurity bachelor’s degree in fall 2018 and is designated by the NSA and Department of Homeland Security as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.

