Adult and two children displaced by house fire in eastern Walton County

Contributed Photo by Walton County Fire Rescue

Walton County Fire Rescue and Monroe Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2300 block of Wall Road in eastern Walton County at about 6:25 p.m. on Thursday.

“The house had heavy fire involvement upon arrival. All of the occupants were able to get out of the house. Red Cross has been called to assist the family,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “The fire has displaced one adult and two children.”

League said the cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental. League said the fire did cause damage but was knocked down fairly quickly. One firefighter sustained minor burns.

“He is a Monroe Firefighter. Chief (Andrew) Dykes was here and was assisting with the injured firefighter,” League said.

Dykes said there was one MFD firefighter with minor burns that was treated on scene by Walton EMS and released.