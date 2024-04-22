After 6 years, the new Monroe Town Green was opened on Thursday afternoon

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was followed by first concert on the new Town Green

Monroe Mayor John Howard and city officials officially opened the new Town Green Thursday afternoon as a project which began six years ago was now a reality.

It was a warm, spring afternoon which Howard noted was a “roll up your sleeves kind of day.” Howard said the Town Green project actually dates back even more than six years as City Councilman and local business leader Greg Thompson had the dream 11 years ago.

The late Wayne Adcock, a respected city councilman, also played a large role in the new venue, Howard said. The mayor also thanked the Downtown Development Authority for its help and support. Since becoming mayor of Monroe, Howard has placed a high emphasis on improving local parks. Several have already received major upgrades and others are slated to have the same.

“Parks allow people of all economic backgrounds and levels to play together,” the mayor said. “It doesn’t matter your race, religion or where you live. The number one reason people move to an area is access to parks and trails.”

The majority of events at the Monroe Town Green will be concerts, including the popular First Friday Concert Series. Howard said there would be some special events held at the venue but the majority would be musical entertainments.

At Thursday’s opening several food trucks were on hand. Local bands were the order of the day as several took the stage for 45 minutes. The Jesse Bennett kicked off the music followed by Eddie King and Reboot, Higher Entertainment Band, Jones Marion & the Restless and Funky Bluester.

Loganville mayor Skip Baliles was in attendance and congratulated Howard on Monroe’s new venue and predicted it would be a huge success for the city

