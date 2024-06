Games, crafts and live goats on Wednesday and Thursday

The Monroe-Walton Library will have the Georgia Ag Experience Mobile Classroom from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Thursday this week, June 12 and 13th. Attendees will experience games, crafts and live goats. All ages are welcome and everyone is invited to come either one day or both days.

The Monroe-Walton Library is located at 217 West Spring Street in Monroe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print