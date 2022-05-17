AGC of Georgia names Phillip Noblett, of Loganville, 2022 Safety Leadership Award winner

Phillip Noblett (left) is pictured accepting an AGC Georgia Safety Leadership Award plaque from Jason Walburn, regional safety director for Alston Construction Company. Jason nominated Phillip for the award with an exceptional narrative explaining Phillip’s commitment to being a safety leader. Contributed photo.

ATLANTA (April 25, 2022) – The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to announce Phillip Noblett, a superintendent with Alston Construction Company, LLC, received the prestigious Safety Leadership Award.

As the statewide chapter of The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America), AGC Georgia presents the Safety Leadership Award to one field supervisor who manages their project sites with no lost-time accidents or recordables, and demonstrates commitment to:

Providing a Safe Work Environment

Uncompromising Leadership

Building a Safety Culture

Caring for and Respecting Fellow Workers

“A construction firm is accident-free because of how well a field supervisor manages their jobsite,” said Mike Dunham, CEO of AGC Georgia. “We congratulate Phillip Noblett and his work with Alston Construction Company to bring even greater awareness to the vital role field supervisors play in the commercial construction industry.”

A 15-year veteran of the construction industry, Noblett most recently oversaw the Project Blue Firebird, more than a $100 million project that included the construction of a 624,000 square foot building and the installation of material handling equipment for a large e-commerce company. His key areas of focus included overseeing all daily operations on site while working to keep the schedule on track and ensuring all work on the jobsite is accomplished safely.

About AGC Georgia: AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include nearly 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 26,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.

About Alston Construction

In its 35+ year history, Alston has achieved substantial revenue growth. Our client list is perhaps the greatest tribute to the professionalism and performance of the company. We are proud to perform work for owners with whom we have developed lasting relationships, deriving roughly 80% of our work from repeat clients. A privately-held company, Alston has worked on projects ranging from $250,000 to more than $150 million. Alston’s overall goal is to provide quality, cost efficient projects that leave a positive experience for our clients. Alston has offices located in Allentown, PA; Atlanta, GA; Boise, ID; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; Edison, NJ; Houston, TX; Irvine, CA; Las Vegas, NV; Memphis, TN; Miami (Sunrise), FL; Middleton, NY; Nashville, TN; Park City, UT; Phoenix, AZ; Reno, NV; Sacramento, CA; San Jose, CA and Tacoma, WA.