Air Quality alert issued for local area for Monday

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Monday, July 15. This is the third day in a row that this alert has been issued.

According to the Alert, “under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest.

For additional information on the Air Quality Index each day, click or tap on the image above or http://airnow.gov.

