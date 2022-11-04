Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA Randy McGinley declines nomination for possible judgeship on retirement of Ott

Randy McGinley. Contributed photo

With the announcement recently by Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge John Ott that he will be retiring at the end of the year, nine names were announced as nominees to be considered by Gov. Brian Kemp as an appointee to the judgeship. Included in those nominees was current District Attorney Randy McGinley. Nominees may or may not accept a nomination to be considered.

McGinley announced Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that he did not wish to be considered for the judgeship, at least not at this time. He released the following statement in this regard, noting “I am remaining your District Attorney.”

I was recently included in the list of individuals who were nominated to fill the judicial vacancy as a Superior Court Judge that will be open with retirement of Chief Judge Ott at the end of the year. Just being nominated for a judgeship is a tremendous honor. Being a judge is seen by many as the pinnacle of the legal profession. However, I did not fill out an application and I am not seeking the judgeship. I love the job of District Attorney and I am committed to these great Offices. In June of 2020, after almost a decade serving the people of Newton and Walton Counties as a prosecutor, I became the interim District Attorney of the Alcovy Circuit. I was then elected in November of 2020 with enormous support in both counties to serve a four year term as your District Attorney. In the almost two years since taking office as the elected District Attorney, my Office has accomplished so much. But, there is still much more that I want to accomplish in this role. As the District Attorney, I have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of so many. Newton and Walton Counties are great places to live and raise a family. I will continue to do my part in keeping it that way. The people who work with me every day to serve our communities are a huge part of why I love this job and why I am not going anywhere. They work day in and day out to help people and I am beyond grateful for them. Our Offices are the best in the State because of these great people. You elected me to be your District Attorney. Years from now, will I want to be a judge? Maybe. But that is not now. I am honored to be able to work every day to serve you as the District Attorney. Randy McGinley District Attorney Alcovy Judicial Circuit

Other nominees under consideration include Newton County Probate and Magistrate Judge Melanie Bell, Destiny H. Bryant, associate probate and magistrate judge for Newton County; G. Kevin Morris, associate magistrate judge for Walton County; and W. Cliff Howard, chief assistant district attorney for Walton County. Nominated attorneys include Jennifer Arndt and Bryan H. Frost, both of Covington, and Anne T. LaMalva and Michael R. Malcom, both of Monroe.