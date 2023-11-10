ALDI cuts prices so families can save more and seat more this Thanksgiving

The More the Merrier – With up to 50% savings, hosts can invite three more guests to the table (even your sister’s new boyfriend)

BATAVIA, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 —To help customers spend less and seat more guests this Thanksgiving,

ALDI is dishing out a big helping of savings on over 70 holiday classics. Starting Nov. 1, and lasting

throughout the entire holiday season, customers will see price reductions of up to 50% on items

across the store. These items include seasonal favorites like gravy, potatoes, green beans, cranberries

and pumpkin pie, as well as staples such as butter and flour. With these extra savings on top of ALDI every day low prices, the retailer expects shoppers to afford to invite three more guests to the annual feast* so everyone can take part in the holiday fun without blowing the budget.

As the holiday synonymous with delicious food and celebrating with loved ones, Thanksgiving

shouldn’t break the bank or force hosts to make difficult decisions about which quirky cousins or

neighbors to invite. High food prices have gotten in the way for far too long, and ALDI is taking

charge to champion value in a way that only ALDI can. This Thanksgiving, customers can have their

apple pie and eat it, too.

“Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, and we’re so grateful for our many loyal customers from coast-

to-coast,” Dave Rinaldo, President of ALDI said in a press release. “With inflation still looming, we’re providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress. What’s served on the Thanksgiving table is just as important as who’s sitting around it, so ALDI is delivering big savings on key items so there’s always room for more guests.”

At ALDI, a disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives customers great

products at the lowest possible prices year-round. It’s why ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing

retailers. ALDI customers save up to 40% on their grocery bills as compared to traditional

supermarkets and more than 15% compared to big-box discounters.

The price reductions will run until the end of the year so shoppers can continue to delight their

guests with wow-worthy charcuterie boards, festive sides and more through the holiday season.

From light bites and starters to fresh produce and baking essentials, some of the reduced-price items

include:

Product prices and availability may vary by location.

Calculated based on an average 30% savings on a sample Thanksgiving meal for 10 people that includes popular dishes such as stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, rolls, charcuterie board, pumpkin pie and coffee. Excludes turkey.

About ALDI U.S. ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices. For six years running, ALDI has been recognized as No. 1 in price according to the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report. ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability. In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.



*According to the dunnhumby® ©2023 Retailer Preference Index

**According to Progressive Grocer’s 2023 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.

