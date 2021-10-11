Aldi in Loganville, Covington, Athens and Winder hiring

Aldi in the cities of Loganville, Covington, Athens and Winder are currently hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Aldi Career website on Oct. 10, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Loganville

Part-Time Stocker 370 Athens Hwy, Loganville, GA, USA, 30052 Part-Time (less than 30 hours / week)

Covington

Full-Time Store Associate 11152 Hwy 142 NE, Covington, GA, USA, 30014 Full-Time

Part-Time Cashier 11152 Hwy 142 NE, Covington, GA, USA, 30014 Part-Time (less than 30 hours / week)

Athens

Part-Time Store Associate 1055 Gaines School Rd, Athens, GA, USA, 30605 Part-Time (less than 30 hours / week)

Full-Time Store Associate 3400 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA, USA, 30606 Full-Time

Winder