Aldi at 370 Athens Highway in Loganville is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 8, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Part-time Stocker (less than 30 hours/week) Wage $16 per hour

Full-time store associate (32 – 40 hours/week Starting wage $16 per hour