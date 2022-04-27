Alejandro Martinez, of Loganville, named to Lambda Beta National Honor Society

ATLANTA, GA (04/26/2022)– Alejandro Martinez, of Loganville, a student of the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions at Georgia State University, was named to the Lambda Beta Society, the national honor society for respiratory care.

The organization was formed in 1986 to promote, recognize and honor scholarship, scholarly achievement, service, and character of students, graduates, and faculty members of the profession.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.