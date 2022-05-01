Alejandro Martinez Receives Clinical Excellence Award from Lewis College at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (04/29/2022)– Alejandro Martinez, of Loganville, received the Respiratory Therapy Clinical Excellence Award from Georgia State University’s Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions during the college’s Honors Day in March 2022.

The award, given by the respiratory therapy faculty, recognizes a student or students who have displayed outstanding performance in clinical rotations.

