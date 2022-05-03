Alejandro Martinez receives Respiratory Therapy Academic Excellence Award from Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (04/29/2022)– Alejandro Martinez of Loganville received the Academic Excellence Award from the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Profession’s Department of Respiratory Therapy at Georgia State University.

This award is given to the graduating student or students with the highest grade point average achieved in the respiratory therapy program.

The award was presented during the spring Honors Day ceremony of the Lewis College in March 2022.

