MURFREESBORO, TN (01/24/2024)– Alexander Fowler of Monroe, GA, was named to Middle Tennessee State University’s dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Fowler is majoring in Aerospace.

To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.

MTSU congratulates the more than 6,220 students who made the fall list.

