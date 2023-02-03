Alexis Larson, of Monroe, earns Dean’s List Honor at Lee University

CLEVELAND, TN (02/02/2023)– Lee University congratulates Alexis Larson of Monroe, GA, on earning Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2022 semester.

Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

