All GA Regional Commissions see a drop in unemployment rate – NE GA down to 2.2 %

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all regional commissions in the state recorded a decrease in the unemployment rate and in the number of initial claims filed.

“We are seeing all-time low unemployment rates throughout the state of Georgia reflecting an economy that is continuing to rapidly recover,” Butler said in a press release. “We are working with employers across the state to post, recruit, and fill critical positions in preparation for a strong holiday employment season.”

The labor force increased in the Atlanta Regional Commission, GA Mountains, Northeast GA, and Northwest GA Commission.

Employment was up in the Atlanta Regional Commission, Coastal GA, GA Mountains, Middle GA, Northeast GA, Northwest GA, River Valley, and Three Rivers Commission.

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission – Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

The September preliminary unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 2.2 % over the month. The rate was 5.2 % one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,255 over the month and up 15,980 over the year to 311,607.

The number of employed was up 2,983 over the month and up 24,599 over the year to 304,822.

Initial claims were down 730 (-40%) over the month and down 9,357 (-89%) over the year to 1,109.

Initial claims were down over the month in Accommodation and Food Services and Trade, and down over the year in Health Care and Social Assistance and Accommodation and Food Services.

There were 6,683 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

Atlanta Regional Commission – Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties.

The September preliminary unemployment rate was down seven-tenths to 2.6 % over the month. The rate was 7.3 % one year ago.

The labor force was up 3,513 over the month and up 96,410 over the year to 2,446,386.

The number of employed was up 19,214 over the month and up 205,251 over the year to 2,382,639.

Initial claims were down 9,065 (-46%) over the month and down 88,658 (-89%) over the year to 10,785.

Initial claims were down over the month in Accommodation and Food Services and Administrative and Support Services, and down over the year in Administrative and Support Services and Accommodation and Food Services.

There were 69,835 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

