All Georgia regions see rise in unemployment rate

NE Georgia labor force and number of people employed is at an all-time high

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said last week that all Georgia Regional Commissions recorded a rise in the unemployment rate in January. Due to seasonal factors from December to January, data that is not seasonally adjusted typically shows an increase in unemployment – a seasonal trend that happens each year. In January, claims rose in all regional commissions.

“Despite a nationwide pandemic and challenging economic times, continued investments in Georgia’s labor force and thriving business community have kept our economy strong,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said in a press release. “As labor commissioner, it is my No. 1 priority to help more Georgians get back to work and fill the jobs that our businesses need.”

The labor force rose in all Regional Commissions except for the Central Savannah River Regional Commission, which saw a decreased labor force in January. Employment rose in the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission. The NE Georgia Regional Commission includes the counties of Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

In the NE Georgia Regional Commission

The unemployment rate was up five-tenths to 3.1 % over the month.The rate was 3.1 % one year ago.

The labor force was up by 2,485 over the month and up by 3,707 over the year to 325,845, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up by 627 over the month and up by 3,619 over the year to 315,676, an all-time high.

Initial claims were up by 492 (53%) over the month and up by 243 (21%) over the year to 1,430.

Atlanta Regional Commission, which includes Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties, also recorded an all-time high for the labor force. However, the number of employed was down.

In the Atlanta Regional Commission:

The unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 3.2 % over the month. The rate was 3.3 % one year ago.

The labor force was up by 9,997 over the month and up by 34,295 over the year to 2,651,412, an all-time high.

The number of employed was down by 5,004 over the month and up by 37,073 over the year, to 2,566,596.

Initial claims were up by 4,423 (49%) over the month and up by 2,575 (24%) over the year, to 13,527.