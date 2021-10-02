Alleged accidental discharge of a gun leaves a Gwinnett County woman dead

(Duluth, Ga., October 1, 2021) –The Gwinnett Police Department today arrested a 22-year-old Duluth man in connection with the shooting death of Carlether Foley, 36, of Duluth. Maxwell Williamson is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony, and reckless conduct. He is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

According to a press release from GCPD, shortly after 11:15 p.m last night, Gwinnett Police officers were dispatched to an “unknown medical call” at 3355 McDaniel Rd in Duluth, where Foley was unresponsive. The Gwinnett Fire Department arrived on scene and located Foley deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Williamson said he had an accidental discharge while he was loading his firearm.