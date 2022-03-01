Almost spring – time to put out the hummingbird feeders

It is almost spring and if you’re a birder you know what that means. Yes, it’s time to put out the hummingbird feeders. Late February or early March is the time they’re expected in the local area so now would be a good time to prepare to take care of our diminutive feathered friends.

As Melanie Ann Jackson wrote in her special for a previous Spring Summer issue of Walton Living Magazine, with the return of these little creatures of wonder comes a whole lot of questions. Where do they come from? Where do they go? How do I care for them? How can I help? In her special, she tries to get you some of those answers.

Linda May from the Wildlife Resource Division of Georgia Department of Natural Resources in Social Circle helped fill in many of the details, as well as offered some tips for those who want to attract their own circle of hummingbirds to begin visiting annually as soon as the warm weather hits.

To read the digital version of the story, click or tap on this link.